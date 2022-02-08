He Has Big Plans For Future Projects

One thing he’s not quiet about, however, is the path he’d like his career to take, post Euphoria. “I want to keep making cool projects and just keep being a part of just making cool art,” Cloud told GQ. “I’m a pretty goofy guy in real life, so it’d be fun to try and see If I could bring that goofiness to the camera. Also I want to be in something like [Fantastic Four]. I want to do some [Harry Potter-esque] ‘Wingardium Leviosa.’ I’m ready for it all man. There’s like infinite universes that you can be a part of.”