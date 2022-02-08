He Was Discovered on the Street in New York

Despite going to a performing arts high school, Cloud never considered acting until he was approached by a casting director in New York City. “They asked me when I was walking down the street if I wanted to audition for something,” he recalled in a July 2019 Refinery29 interview. “They didn’t tell me what the show was or nothing, but they asked me if I wanted to be an actor or what not, so I was like yeah, I am down.”

Though Cloud confessed that he had “no idea” why he was asked to read for the role of Fezco, he landed the role after changing some of the dialogue to better fit his own way of speaking. Impressed, Levinson now allows the actor to adjust the script in order to make Fez’s lines sound more natural. “He asks me sometimes, ‘What would you say in this situation?'” the Your Lucky Day actor told GQ. “And he just wants me to feel comfortable, so I’ll just check with him and I’ll say, ‘What do you think about me changing this up here?’ And he’s always open to working together on that.”