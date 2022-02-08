He’s Extremely Private

Cloud is still getting used to the “surreal” experience of being famous and keeps a lot of his personal life under wraps as a result. He even admitted that he won’t share his birthday with publications out of fear of being judged on his Zodiac sign. “I won’t tell people if they asked me — if you was gonna ask me when my birthday was, I won’t tell you because I don’t want people to try to judge me off that,” he said during a February 2022 conversation with Glamour.