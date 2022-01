2. Her ‘Euphoria’ Role Was Written Specifically for Her

After working with Apatow in the 2018 movie Assassination Nation, Euphoria creator Levinson wanted to work with the actress a second time.

“I had a Skype with Maude and found her to be a fascinating and hilarious and neurotic character with this wonderful, expressive silent-movie-star face,” he told Variety in May 2020. “But she wasn’t right for any of the characters, so I wrote a new one for her.”