3. She Did a Brief Stint in College

Before her career took off, Apatow was studying theater at Northwestern University. However, she eventually left without finishing school.

“My mom made a joke that it was because it was too cold and all of these people tweeted, ‘You’re so privileged. That’s obnoxious.’ They didn’t know the situation. I would not leave a place because I was cold,” she explained to Vanity Fair in June 2019. “I took a break because I was having a really hard time there, and when I was planning on going back, I got cast in Euphoria. I wanted to make sure if I was leaving school to act that it was worth it, and Euphoria is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s intense and hard to watch, but I’m so lucky I got it, because shows like this don’t happen all the time.”