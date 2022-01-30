4. Pete Davidson Suggested Her for ‘The King of Staten Island’

Apatow starred as Davidson’s on-screen sister, Claire Carlin, in the comedian’s semi-biographical 2020 movie, which was directed by her dad. At first, she wasn’t considered for the role, but Judd told Insider, “Pete was a real proponent of her.”

“We held a bunch of auditions, and Maude stood out from day one,” Davidson told Variety in May 2020. “I was always a fan of Maude, and right after we read with her, we were like, ‘Bingo!’”