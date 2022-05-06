Top 5

Stories

TV

Who Plays Nick Nelson on ‘Heartstopper’? 5 Things to Know About English Actor Kit Connor

By
Who Plays Nick Nelson on Heartstopper 5 Things to Know About English Actor Kit Connor
 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
5
3 / 5
podcast

He Actually Auditioned for Charlie

“Actually, I did audition for Charlie, which I think a lot of the Heartstopper fans find absolutely ridiculous,” the Mercy actor revealed during a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I did this scene, a monologue [from] after their first kiss. … It’s a beautiful scene and it’s a really wonderfully written scene so I was really excited to do it. But yeah, I auditioned for Charlie and then was quite quickly changed over to Nick I think as soon as they saw me really.”

Back to top