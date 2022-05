He Played a Young Elton John in ‘Rocketman’

There’s a reason Connor reminds fans of Taron Egerton! In 2019’s Rocketman, he played a teenage Elton John and learned how to play the piano and took vocal lessons specifically. Connor has shown off some of his musical skills on Instagram and is sang on the songs “I Want Love” and “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” on the film’s soundtrack.