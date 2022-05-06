He Was Scared to Work With Olivia Colman

Despite having worked with big names on His Dark Materials and Rocketman, Connor was intimidated to share the screen with the Oscar winner, who played his mother. “I was definitely nervous about my scene with Olivia Colman at the end of the show. And especially when we found out it was Olivia Colman [playing Nick’s mum], Joe would keep on saying, ‘You’ll be doing your big scene with Olivia Colman this time next week,'” he recalled to the NME in April 2022. “I tried to play it cool even though I was really anxious, but I was very happy with how it turned out in the end.