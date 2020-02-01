Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs vs 49ers

Super Bowl

Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers?

 Courtesy The Lonely Island/Twitter
Andy Samberg

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star rocked a 49ers letterman jacket in a 2014 tweet.

