Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs vs 49ers

Super Bowl Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers? By Erin Crabtree February 1, 2020 Shutterstock 15 14 / 15 James Harden The basketball player regularly attends 49ers games. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News