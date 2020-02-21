Ashley Iaconetti

The Bachelor in Paradise season 2 alum has several suggestions for the network to pick from including, Clare Crawley, Andi Dorfman and Tayshia Adams.

“Clare and I had some beef back when she went on a date with Jared on BiP 2 but I became really good friends with her on Bachelor Winter Games,” Ashley told Us. “She is such a self assured woman. She is not going to deal with anything that is below her. She will call you out, she is very smart, she is beautiful, she is very nurturing, warm, and I feel like she has so many great qualities for a Bachelorette. She would be entertaining, real, raw, I can keep going on and on but I do think she would be a fantastic Bachelorette and I feel like there were certain times where she was in the running for it and then there was always somebody who kind of beat her out. So if we’re trying to get older in the franchise let’s go with somebody in their 30s.”

“Also down for Andi Dorfman round two if they would prefer to go with Andi. She is going to turn 33 in the spring and I think it would be nice to see a girl of that age and just Andi killed it as Bachelorette the first time so why not do it twice with her,” Ashley continued. “I also like Tayshia if we’re going to go with somebody more recent. I think Tayshia is a really good choice. She is just so likable. I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like eh, she’s mediocre. She’s just pretty fantastic.”

If the show wants to go with someone from Peter’s season, Ashley is rooting for Kelsey.

“I like the way that Kelsey is so emotional, she’s older, and she’s 100 percent ready for this,” the former Bachelor contestant explained. “That girl is trying to find her husband I don’t even think she cares about all the hoopla that comes with the show. I was talking to her and she doesn’t even know if she’d want to do Paradise.”