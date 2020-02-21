Nick Viall

The “Viall Files” podcast host is rooting for his friend Demi Burnett, who is bisexual.

“Demi’s a good friend. So, you know, I’m biased. I think she’s funny and interesting and as open to love as anyone else. Just personally think she’d be fun to watch,” Nick told Us exclusively. “This season we’re only halfway through, so it might change, you know, we don’t know if Peter’s gonna end up with someone, we don’t know who that might be. And there’s still a good chunk of the season left, so I know a lot of people right now seem to be frustrated with the collective group of women right now. And no one really is kind of outshining or you know, potential leads. But that could change as well. But I’m a big fan of Demi and if they were to cast her, it certainly it could be an interesting element knowing that she is attracted to both men and women. And certainly that would be an interesting element to potentially incorporate. So I would be a fan of that, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

Demi first competed on Colton’s season of The Bachelor. While she got engaged to Kristian Haggerty on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, they called it quits in October 2019. Nick, for her part, added that he has “no idea” if the show would never feature both men and women as contestants.

“I think the show is always open to new things. I mean, obviously they introduced Demi’s relationship with Kristian and so I don’t see why they wouldn’t,” he told Us. “I guess part of that might have to do with casting. It is about finding the right matches. I don’t know how that would go, but I don’t think they’d be against it, but that’s not really for me to say.”