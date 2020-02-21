Bachelorette Who Will Be the Bachelorette? Bachelor Nation Weighs In By Sarah Hearon February 21, 2020 CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock 15 5 / 15 Tanner Tolbert “Victoria F. just because I want to watch the world burn,” Tanner told Us exclusively. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News