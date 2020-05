One Returning Player

During her first season, San Juan del Sur, Natalie Anderson’s sister, Nadiya, was the first eliminated. However, she stuck it out and still, without her strongest ally, won the game. Now, six years later, she’s still fighting. She was voted out on day 2 but hasn’t given up. In fact, she’s arguably fought harder than anyone else.

The three-hour finale of Survivor airs on CBS Wednesday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.