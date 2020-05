Tony Vlachos

When Tony first played the game in 2014, things were very different. He won Cagayan after sneaking around and making spy shacks out of trees. It seemed bizarre, but it worked. When he came back for Game Changers three years later, that wasn’t the case — Sarah won. All that said, It’s hard to imagine that anyone else win if Tony makes it to the end. Although he annoyed people, every one of these past winners — and everyone watching — know how much he’s run this season.