Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Dance: Jive to “Proud Mary”

Comments:The judges were blown away by Ally’s energy, saying she “succeeded on every level.”

Score: 30/30

Dance: Freestyle to “Conga”

Comments: It’s safe to say the judges couldn’t get enough of Ally’s extremely fast routine — which included Sasha playing the “bongos on her bum.”

Score: 30/30