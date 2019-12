Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese waltz to “Lover”

Comments: While Len and Bruno like it, Carrie Ann couldn’t get enough and said it was her best dance ever.

Score: 28/30

Dance: Freestyle to “Girl on Fire” and “Hollaback Girl”

Comments: Len said he was surprised in the best way by her sharp moves! Carrie Ann said she was living her best life and called her dance “victorious” — even though she had a tiny stumble.

Score: 30/30