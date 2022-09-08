Alvin Martin

Goldberg’s first marriage to Martin began in 1973. The pair reportedly met in Los Angeles when Martin served as Goldberg’s drug counselor.

The actress, who has been open about her past struggles with substance abuse, married Martin when she was 18. That same year, Goldberg gave birth to their daughter, Alex Martin.

Alex is Goldberg’s only child, but the comedian’s daughter went on to have three children of her own – Amarah, Jerzey and Mason – with her husband Bernard Dean. Goldberg became a great-grandmother in 2014 with the birth of her Amarah’s daughter Charli Rose.

Although Goldberg’s career was just taking off during her first marriage, the couple and their daughter had their struggles in the late 70s. Alex opened up about the hardships the family faced at the time. “I remember we had the one room space and we slept in the bed together,” she revealed to Good Housekeeping. “I remember when we wanted to travel we would drive across the country in broke down bugs. We didn’t have the money to go to the movies.”

Alvin and Goldberg divorced after six years of marriage in 1979.