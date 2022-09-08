Lyle Trachtenberg

The third time was not exactly the charm for Goldberg, who married IATSE union organizer Trachtenberg in 1994. The two divorced the following year.

“It took me some time but I realized that trying to turn myself into something I wasn’t ready for, for a man. Wasn’t his fault. It was mine,” Whoopi told The New York Times Magazine in 2019. “My marriages failed and I was the common denominator. My commitment was never that strong. I can say now that I was never really in love.”