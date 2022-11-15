Her Production Company’s ‘Mission’

“Candy Rock Entertainment’s mission is to bring to life compelling stories that the entire family can enjoy while feeling a sense of togetherness and connection. I’m so proud of the first of these projects because they are exactly that,” the California native said in a September 2022 press release when announcing her first holiday film for Great American Family. “A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes. The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”