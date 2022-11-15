How Bill Abbott Played a Part in Her Move

“I’m that person that just sits and watches and observes from the sidelines. Bill has just always been a champion. He’s been a champion for others through his whole career and that’s what has made him an incredible president and CEO of a company — because he knows he’s not doing it himself,” Cameron Bure told the outlet in September 2022 of the former Hallmark Channel CEO. “It takes a team and it takes loyalty and it takes people doing their best. And he acknowledges that always, which makes him a great leader. … It’s been an almost 15-year relationship.”

She added: “I trust what Bill has done over the years and that really means a lot to me. That’s also why a move to Great American Family was a good move for me because of the long standing relationship with Bill.”