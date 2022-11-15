Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Candace Cameron Bure’s Quotes About Leaving Hallmark for Great American Media: I Want to ‘Tell Stories That Have More Meaning’

By
Candace Cameron Bure’s Honest and Unfiltered Quotes About Leaving Hallmark Channel for Great American Media 352 'Christmas at Holly Lodge' film screening, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Dec 2017
Bill Abbott. Mediapunch/Shutterstock
7
4 / 7
podcast

How Bill Abbott Played a Part in Her Move

“I’m that person that just sits and watches and observes from the sidelines. Bill has just always been a champion. He’s been a champion for others through his whole career and that’s what has made him an incredible president and CEO of a company — because he knows he’s not doing it himself,” Cameron Bure told the outlet in September 2022 of the former Hallmark Channel CEO. “It takes a team and it takes loyalty and it takes people doing their best. And he acknowledges that always, which makes him a great leader. … It’s been an almost 15-year relationship.”

She added: “I trust what Bill has done over the years and that really means a lot to me. That’s also why a move to Great American Family was a good move for me because of the long standing relationship with Bill.”

See Full Gallery