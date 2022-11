Making the Move

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” the Kind is the New Classy author said in an April 2022 statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”