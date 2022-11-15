Putting Christianity Back in Christmas Movies

“It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership,” Cameron Bure told WSJ. Magazine in November 2022, when asked about her departure from Hallmark Media.

When it comes to the stories being featured on Great American Media’s channels, she confessed, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The comment came after Abbott’s 2020 exit from Hallmark Media following his choice to cut a same-sex commercial from the network. Hallmark has since begun to feature more diverse couplings and lead characters — but Great American Media has hinted that won’t be its focus moving forward.

“I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way, but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith,” the former child star added.