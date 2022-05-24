Where Is Kelly McGillis Now?

The actress most recently appeared on screen in the 2018 TV movie Maternal Secrets, telling ET that she made the choice to step back from Hollywood.

“I think just my priorities in life changed,” she said. “It wasn’t like a major decision that I made to leave, it was just that other things became more important. I love acting, I love what I do, I love doing theater, but I don’t know. To me, my relationships to other people became far more important than my relationship to fame.”