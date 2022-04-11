She Immediately Reached Out to Meyers After Realizing Birthday Coincidence

“My identical twins were born on the twins’ birthday in the movie. October 11th!” she exclaimed. “I didn’t realize it until they had me and Simon open California Adventure when they did that out here in L.A. My twins were maybe 6 months old when they aired it. They aired The Parent Trap for the first time to coincide. So I had people over to the house. Simon was back in the states. I had some other friends over. I’m cooking like I always do. I’m not even watching it with everybody. And they started screaming from the other room. And I’m like, ‘What, what? Who’s on fire?’ And I run in and they were like, ‘The twin’s birthday in the movies is October 11th!’ Crazy. So I called Nancy immediately and I said, ‘What did you do to me?’ So, yeah, it’s very bizarre, very bizarre.”