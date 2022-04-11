Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

The Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter Fought ‘Tooth and Nail’ Over Chessy’s Outfit: There Couldn’t Be ‘Sexual Energy’ With Dennis Quaid’s Character

By
The Parent Trap's Lisa Ann Walter Fought 'Tooth and Nail' Over Chessy Outfit: There Couldn't Be 'Sexual Energy' With Dennis Quaid's Character
 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
7
7 / 7
podcast

She’s Not Surprised the Film Is Still Popular

“I think that there’s enough romance and it’s because it went through the generations. Moms love Dennis Quaid, the romance between those two, between Dennis and Natasha was real. It was a real rom-com kind of thing. Not just, like, here are the parents we don’t care about in a kid’s movie. It was a real rom-com relationship,” Walter explained. “So between that being so touching and sweet in a movie rom-com way and the kids actively doing what they do in kids’ movies, which is taking over and affecting change, in all of the families that have divorce that this like, ‘Oh, the kids did something to make their happy ending.’ I think that’s why it survives.”

Back to top