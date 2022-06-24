Blake Horstmann

Fielding questions from eager fans in July 2021, former season 6 BiP contestant Blake Horstmann noted how the environment of the show just “wasn’t right for me.”

The Colorado native continued, “I am in a good place in my life. Personally, professionally and mentally. I didn’t want to go back into an environment that breeds toxicity and emotional abuse. I didn’t want to put my life in the hands of people that don’t really have your best interest in mind. It’s like having a coach who pushes you to do the wrong things 😂.”

Horstmann added that he decided his “mental health was more important than some followers and engagement,” but noted he didn’t think there was “anything wrong with people who do go on the show.”

As another fan wondered whether it felt “hard being yourself after the show,” the TV personality confirmed that “it’s alot [sic] harder than people think.”

“Everyone wants you to be the person you were one [sic] the show and that’s not always the case,” he revealed. “I often say you kind of become who you were edited to be.”