‘Will & Grace’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bobby Cannavale

Cannavale returned as Vince, Will’s boyfriend, for the series’ reprise in 2017. After the show’s original run, the actor — who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Vince in 2005 — only continued to achieve success on television, most notably in Boardwalk Empire, Mr. Robot and 2022’s The Watcher. He also hit in big in movies, including Ant-Man and Blonde.

The New Jersey native, who has been in a relationship with Rose Byrne since 2012, shares a son and daughter with the actress, as well as son Jake Cannavale with ex-wife Jenny Lumet.