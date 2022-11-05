‘Will & Grace’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Debra Messing

After the first iteration of Will & Grace went off the air in 2006, Messing continued to star on TV, including in the Mysteries of Laura, the Starter Wife and Smash. She made her Broadway debut in 2014 in Outside Mullingar, six years later making her way back to the Great White Way in 2022 to star in Birthday Candles. She memorably portrayed Detective Vick in the 2018 thriller Searching and reprised her role as Grace Adler in the W&G reboot in 2017 to 2020.

The Wedding Date star split from her ex-husband, Daniel Zelman, with whom she shares son Roman, in 2020 after more than 10 years of marriage.