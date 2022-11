Eric McCormack

The Canada native, who returned as Will Truman for the W&G revival in 2017, continued his career in television with roles in shows including The New Adventures of Old Christine, Full Circle, Perception, Travelers and Atypical. He also lent his voice to the animated series Pound Puppies for three years from 2010 to 2013.

McCormack has been married to wife, Janet Holden, since 1997 and the two share son Finnigan.