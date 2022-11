Harry Connick Jr.

The singer, who portrayed Grace’s ex-husband Leo on Will & Grace (and its reboot), has released dozens of jazz and standard albums over the course of his career, including the Grammy-nominated Alone With My Faith, in 2021. Connick Jr. had a short-lived talk show for two seasons and was a judge on American Idol for seasons 13 through 15.

He shares three daughters with wife Jill Goodacre.