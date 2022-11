Leslie Jordan

Jordan had more than 100 credits to his name at the time of his death in October 2022 following a car crash. He was 67. In addition to Will & Grace, the beloved actor’s most well-known roles were on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, which he was filming at the time of his fatal crash. His popularity only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing joy to Instagram users by greeting fans with his catchphrase, “Hello, my fellow hunker-downers.”