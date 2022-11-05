‘Will & Grace’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Megan Mullally

Mullally went on to flaunt her comedic chops on numerous shows since the original series wrapped in 2006, lending her voice to animated classics Bob’s Burgers, The Great North and The Simpsons. The actress, who came back as Karen Walker for W&G’s rebooted seasons, is famously married to Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman, and portrayed his Parks & Rec character’s wife, Tammy II, on the hit sitcom on various episodes from 2009 to 2015. She also starred on Children’s Hospital from 2006 to 2008.