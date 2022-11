Sean Hayes

While Hayes is most likely best-known for his fan-favorite character, Jack McFarland, the actor has made a name for himself both on television and Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for his leading role in the musical Promises, Promises and landing roles on Smash, The Millers and more — including his own sitcom, Sean Saves the World. He has hosted the “SmartLess” podcast with Will Arnett and Jason Bateman since 2020.

He married husband Scott Icenogle in 2014.