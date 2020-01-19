Exclusive

Chris Harrison, Mike Johnson and More Members of Bachelor Nation Weigh In on If Hannah Brown Should Be the Bachelorette Again

By
Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Hannah Brown be bachelorette
Kaitlyn Bristowe

“No. And I love Hannah, I think she was one of the best Bachelorettes,” the reality TV star told Us on January 17. “I think she was iconic  —  I think she changed a lot. I think she was very vulnerable about her feelings. Everything about Hannah as a Bachelorette, I was like, ‘Yes, this is what we need as a Bachelorette, as a woman, as a leader.’ [I] loved it, but I think she would know too much going back in. I know what you’re going to do, you’re going to use that headline and be like, ‘Kaitlyn does not think Hannah should be Bachelorette again!’ I would just love to see her be happy. I don’t know if that would mean her being the Bachelorette again, but if that is what would make her happy, then I would say, ‘Go for it, of course, we’d all love to watch you go through that again.’” 

