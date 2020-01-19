Kaitlyn Bristowe

“No. And I love Hannah, I think she was one of the best Bachelorettes,” the reality TV star told Us on January 17. “I think she was iconic — I think she changed a lot. I think she was very vulnerable about her feelings. Everything about Hannah as a Bachelorette, I was like, ‘Yes, this is what we need as a Bachelorette, as a woman, as a leader.’ [I] loved it, but I think she would know too much going back in. I know what you’re going to do, you’re going to use that headline and be like, ‘Kaitlyn does not think Hannah should be Bachelorette again!’ I would just love to see her be happy. I don’t know if that would mean her being the Bachelorette again, but if that is what would make her happy, then I would say, ‘Go for it, of course, we’d all love to watch you go through that again.’”