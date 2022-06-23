His Reasoning

After his departure, the Harry Potter alum revealed that it was always the plan for him to spend a brief amount of time playing Simon.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” Page recalled of his early conversations with producers in an April 2021 interview with Variety. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

He noted that he had “nothing but excitement” for the story to continue without him, adding, “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”