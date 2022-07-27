Rege-Jean Page: There Aren't Plans to 'Touch' Simon's Story in 'Bridgerton'

Moving On

In July 2022, Page reflected on the continued love that fans have shown his character. “I mean, I’ll take the compliment that’s built in there. I’m so glad that they had a good time and they want more,” he said on Good Morning America. “Shonda and I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing.”

He added: “Simon started from a very dark place. He was emotionally broken and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him. He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating. They lived happily ever after, we’re not gonna touch that.”