No Longer the Focus

In April 2021, the Roots alum pointed out how Julia Quinn‘s book series paved the way for his departure. “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes,” Page told Variety. “They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”