Recast Reasoning

The London-born actor revealed he has no qualms with production if they were to recast the Duke of Hastings moving forward.

“They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety at the premiere of his new action film The Gray Man in July 2022. “Shonda and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

The Harry Potter alum continued by acknowledging the praise he received for playing the beloved character of the Duke. “We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency f—kboy that any of us had come across,” Page continued. “And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”