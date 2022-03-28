Chris’ Past With Will and Jada

In 2016, the Grown Ups actor took a dig at Jada boycotting the Academy Awards during his opening monologue.

“Jada got mad, said she’s not coming. Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited,” Rock said. “You get mad. It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West. This year at the Oscars, things are going to be a little different. In the ‘in memoriam’ package it’s just going to be black people who were shot by the cops on their way to the movies. Yes, I said it, all right?”

Rock and Jada also previously worked together in the animated movie franchise Madagascar. In 1995, Rock also appeared on an episode of Will’s series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.