Chris’ Post-Show Plans

“Chris is unbothered by the incident,” a source exclusively told Us post-awards show. “It takes more than that to shake him up.” While the comedian was “surprised” by Smith’s reaction, the insider noted that “it didn’t ruin his evening.” The former Oscars host “still went out and partied with friends at Guy Oseary’s party. [He was] laughing and drinking with friends,” the source added. “He didn’t seem shaken up at all.”