Have Chris and Will Talked?

In July 2022, Smith revealed that he and Rock hadn’t made amends.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” he said via Instagram. In the same video, Smith reiterated his apology, calling his actions “unacceptable.”

“I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe,” he said. “I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

He went on to address Questlove, whose category was announced at the time of the incident.

“To all my fellow nominees, you know, this is a community. It’s like I won because you voted for me. And it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment. I can still see Questlove’s eyes,” Smith said. “You know, it happened on Questlove’s award. And, you know, it’s like, I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient.”