New Academy Meeting Date

The Academy Board of Governors revealed in April 2022 that they decided to move up their timeline regarding its meeting about Smith’s Oscars scandal from April 18 to April 8, after his resignation announcement.

“The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership,” Academy president David Rubin wrote in the letter on April 6, noting the timetable was agreed upon to give Smith 15 days’ notice so he could “provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.”

Rubin explained that following Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership “suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies.” Now, he concluded, it is “in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.”