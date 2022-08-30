Cancel OK

Will Smith and Chris Rock’s 2022 Oscars Incident Over Jada Pinkett Smith: Everything to Know

Oscars Are Open Chris Rock Hosting 2023 After Slap ABC Exec Teases
The Academy offered Rock a 2023 hosting gig, the comedian claimed. He reportedly told audiences during his August 28 comedy show in Phoenix, Arizona that he turned down the gig, comparing it to returning to a crime scene.

He referred to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson while explaining his stance. Rock claimed that going back to the Oscars would be like asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before her 1994 murder.

