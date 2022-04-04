Will Smith

The day after the Oscars, the Gemini Man actor publicly apologized for his behavior. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote via Instagram on March 28. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will also apologized to the Academy in that statement, as well as “the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.” In his statement of resignation from the Academy, he noted that he would “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”