Andrea Denver

During season 1 of Winter House, Andrea was flirty with all the ladies, but he and Paige quickly became an item. The pair continued to casually date outside of the show — including sharing romantic moments on season 6 of Summer House, which filmed that summer. While Paige became getting more serious with Craig, Andrea realized he still had feelings for a former flame, whom he was seeing before heading to the Hamptons.

In February 2022, Andrea announced that he would not return to Winter House. Instead, he was going to focus on his relationship with model Lexi Sundin. “I didn’t feel like it was the right time for me [to leave to film the show],” he exclusively told Us in March 2022. “I reconnected with a person that really matters to me and she was my priority. I feel like it was too soon to go on vacation with my friends.”