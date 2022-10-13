Austen Kroll

Austen briefly dated Southern Charm costar Chelsea Meissner during season 4 of the series in 2017. He moved on with Victoria Bolyard during season 5, which aired in 2018. The beermaker had a fling with Lindsay in 2018, but he didn’t confirm it until four years later.

Madison LeCroy started dating Austen in 2018 as well. The pair dated on and off for two years before Madison exclusively told Us in December 2020 that they were done.

The TV personality was linked to Cavallari in late 2020 and rumored to be in a love triangle with her and Craig. The Hills alum, however, denied the romances in July 2021. Craig, for his part, claimed on Summer House season 6 that he had hooked up with Cavallari and Austen “hates that I was making out [with Kristin].”

While filming season 1 of Winter House in February 2021, Austen sparked a vacation romance with Ciara. When Austen visited the Hamptons that summer he was again flirty with Ciara but also made out with pal Lindsay, causing drama between the ladies. Ciara revealed during the Summer House season 6 reunion that she and Austen hooked up again but were not together.

Austen, meanwhile, was linked to Southern Charm costar Olivia in late 2021 as they filmed season 8 of the series. He exclusively told Us in May 2022 that he and Olivia were dating. While Olivia told Us in August of that year that they were still dating each other exclusively, during the season 8 reunion, which filmed in September 2022, she confirmed that had since broken up.