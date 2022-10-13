Ciara Miller

The nurse had a brief romance with Luke before joining season 5 of Summer House in 2020. During season 1 of Winter House in 2021, she started seeing Austen. The duo’s romance fizzled out due to distance that year. When Austen appeared on season 6 of Summer House in summer 2021, they found themselves in a love triangle with Lindsay as the North Carolina native flirted with both women.

Ciara revealed during the season 6 reunion, which aired in May 2022, that she and Austen had again hooked up. She vowed at the time that it was the last time.