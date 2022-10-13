Craig Conover

The Delaware native dated Southern Charm costar Naomie Olindo for three years before splitting in 2017. He moved on with Natalie Hegnauer in early 2020, meeting ahead of the COVID-19 quarantine shutdowns. Craig and Natalie called it quits in 2021.

That same year, Us confirmed that Craig was dating Paige. The twosome’s casual relationship played out on season 6 of Summer House, which filmed in summer 2021. During the season, which aired in early 2022, Craig confessed that he previously hooked up with Kristin Cavallari as rumors surfaced that he and Austen were in a love triangle with the Laguna Beach alum.

During season 8 of Southern Charm, which aired in summer 2022, Craig also revealed that he and ex Naomie hooked up in summer 2021 and that Paige knew all about it. The Pillow Talk author became Instagram official with the stylist in winter 2021 — and they were exclusive when they filmed Winter House season 2.